1/1
Patricia Chedester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Chedester Charleston - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a beautiful soul, Patricia (Patty Ann) Chedester nee Gaines, 82, of Charleston, SC, wife of Harold Eugene Chedester, Thursday, September 17, 2020. A private memorial service for family will be held later. Patty was born May 6, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV the daughter of the late Wayman Gaines and the late LaVera Mongold Gaines. Patty was always known as the "lunch lady." She worked in schools, a nursing home and a prison where she taught the prisoners how to cook until her retirement in 2000. Moving to South Carolina with her husband in 2003, they enjoyed gathering with local friends and playing bingo. In addition to her husband, Patty is survived by her son, Michael (Connie) Collins of Clarksburg, WV, her daughter, Beth (Michael) Morris of Norwalk, OH, four grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Gregory Lee Collins and Rodney Douglas Collins and one great-grandson. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved