Patricia Dantzler Hawkins Hanahan - Patricia "Pat" Dantzler Hawkins, 86, of Hanahan, South Carolina, wife of the late John Walter Hawkins, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on January 5, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late George Raymond Dantzler and Abbie Lee Jackson. Pat worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother after the birth of her first child. She loved singing, listening to music and helping others. She was a dedicated member of Holmes Avenue Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees. Pat is survived by two sons, Michael Hawkins (wife Chrystal) of Charleston, SC and Chris Hawkins (wife Kay) of North Charleston, SC; her daughter-in-law Wendy Hawkins of Winston Salem, NC; five grandchildren, Spencer Hawkins, Ursula Lindsey, Ashton Hawkins, Gillan Hawkins and Raymond Hawkins; one great-grandchild, Josephine Sandivol and her sister June Lowe of Folly Beach, SC. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Hawkins and her brother Raymond Dantzler. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the many compassionate friends and family who have supported Pat over the years. The family will hold a private graveside service at Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holmes Avenue Baptist Church, 4602 Durant Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
