Patricia Dye Baldesari CHARLESTON - Patricia Dye Baldesari, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2019. Patricia was born on August 11, 1926, in Loraine, Ohio, to James William Dye and Ann Gray Dye. Her family moved to New York City when she was five months old where she met and married her beloved husband of 71 years, Joseph L. Baldesari, who precedes her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Brabham (John) of Longwood, Florida; her son, Robert Baldesari (Catherine) of Folly Beach, South Carolina; her daughter, Nancy McConnell (Robert) of Folly Beach, South Carolina; and daughter, Patty Stover (John) of Charleston, South Carolina; her brother, Alfred Dye of Long Island, New York; grandchildren Jeffrey, Julie, Kevin, Craig, Sheena and Mark; her great-grandchildren, Reed, Grant, Benny, Scottie, Ivy, Eli, Andie, Oscar and Sofia; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. As a Navy wife, she raised her children in numerous locations around the U.S. and abroad before settling in Charleston. When her children were grown, she worked at the Naval Shipyard in various positions. As empty nesters, she and Joe moved to Folly Beach. While there, she became a full-time caregiver for her aging parents. On the Island, she was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Patricia was truly beautiful, outgoing and enjoyed life to the fullest, spending as much time as possible with her family while always making new friends. She shared her enthusiasm, love, and care with all fortunate to be around her. She will be dearly missed and will remain in the hearts of those who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of the MUSC surgical ICU, the TCU, and the Roper Hospice Cottages for their compassionate and loving care. We are especially grateful to Mary Faggard and Gayle Evans who helped care for our Mother while she was at home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019

