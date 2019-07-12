Patricia "Pat" Ellison Phillips N. Charleston - Patricia (Pat) Ellison Phillips, 88, of North Charleston died peacefully at Roper Hospice on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Carolina Memorial Gardens will handle all arrangements. Two visitation times: Saturday, July 13 (5 -7 pm) and Sunday, July 14 (2-4 pm). Funeral Service will be held at 4 pm, Sunday July 14. Internment immediately following the service. If you would like to remember her with flowers please send them to: 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222 or a memorial contribution may be made in her honor to: AT&T Telecom Pioneers, 106 Burmuda Court, Summerville, SC 29485. Pat was born on June 5, 1931 in Kinsey, Alabama to Florinne and John Ellison. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Phillips; two daughters Sue Young (Tom) and Lou Brown (Warren); three grandchildren, Jamie Brown (Ashley), Rebecca Larimer (Brian), Jeremy Young (Amanda); eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Colton; Dylan, Thomas, Wyatt, William; Park, and Stella. She was devoted to her family, raising her daughters and supporting their education, each school they attended and each activity they participated in. She was a long-time member of Charleston Heights Baptist Church; she retired from AT&T with nearly 30 years of service and worked for more than 15 years at North Charleston Coliseum. She loved and served her community in a variety of ways with The Telephone Pioneers, Whipper Barony Neighborhood Council, North Charleston Exchange Club. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019