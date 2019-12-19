|
|
Patricia Gail Crosby Cross, SC - Patricia Gail Crosby, 67, of Cross, wife of David Crosby, passed away Wednesday December 18, 2019. Gail was born February 26, 1952 in Florence, a daughter of Willie Joe Jones and Violet Lee Jones. A 1970 graduate of R.B. Stall High School, Gail had been employed as a cafeteria cashier at Berkeley Middle School. She was a loving wife to David for 49 years, Gail loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was of the Pentecostal faith, passionate about the Lord and church, she attended St. George Church of God and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son- Travis Shane Crosby and his wife, Jenny, of James Island; a daughter- Shannon Crosby Ackerman and her husband, Gary, of Cross; a brother- Brian Jones and his wife, Kim, of Pinopolis; 10 grandchildren- Trevor Crosby; Anna Barfield; Margaret Barfield; Autumn Crosby; Victoria Crosby; Cole Barfield; Devon Cook; Carlee Ackerman; Eli Ackerman and Preston Ackerman. She is predeceased by a daughter- Tysty Shron Crosby. Her funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel, Saturday morning December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 9:30 until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewey Body Dimentia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Ga. 30047 or visit their website at www.lbda.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019