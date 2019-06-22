Patricia Gail McCarty Knotts GOOSE CREEK - Services for Patricia G. Knotts, 67, will be held at 12pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Woodridge Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Lexington. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in the mausoleum chapel. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Knotts was born on August 6, 1951 in Augusta, GA to Marvin and Mary Lou McCarty. She passed away on June 21, 2019. Patricia was an outgoing spirit who always sought ways to help anyone and everyone. She loved to make people happy. She was retired from the Berkeley County School District and she never met a stranger. Surviving are her children; son, Javery (Tishaun) Knotts; daughter, Katherine Monogan (Jason Charles); 5 grandchildren, Elisa, Hendrix, Madison, Zoe, and Bailey; sister, Sandra (Bobby) Lee; Priscilla (Bill) Brabham; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband; James H. Knotts, Jr.; parents, Marvin and Mary Lou McCarty. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019