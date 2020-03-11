Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gilreath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gilreath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Gilreath Obituary
Patricia Gilreath Summerville - Patricia "Pat" (formerly Pat Dove) Gilreath, 82, of Summerville, SC, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Pat was the youngest of 7 children, born May 27, 1937 in Greenwood, SC to the late Willie and Edith Gilreath. Pat loved the beach, hosting, music, football and shagging. She loved Jesus, life and her family. She was a kind and generous. She made everything fun, always had a positive attitude and always saw the good in anything and anyone. She is survived by two daughters, Denise Hayden (Doug) of Summerville and Pam Powell (Mark) of North Charleston, one granddaughter, Hannah Benjamin (Tony) of Summerville and a brother, Charlie Gilreath of Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -