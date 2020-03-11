|
Patricia Gilreath Summerville - Patricia "Pat" (formerly Pat Dove) Gilreath, 82, of Summerville, SC, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Pat was the youngest of 7 children, born May 27, 1937 in Greenwood, SC to the late Willie and Edith Gilreath. Pat loved the beach, hosting, music, football and shagging. She loved Jesus, life and her family. She was a kind and generous. She made everything fun, always had a positive attitude and always saw the good in anything and anyone. She is survived by two daughters, Denise Hayden (Doug) of Summerville and Pam Powell (Mark) of North Charleston, one granddaughter, Hannah Benjamin (Tony) of Summerville and a brother, Charlie Gilreath of Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020