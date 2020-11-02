Patricia H. "Patsy" Monocrusos Charleston - Patricia Hutchinson 'Patsy' Monocrusos, 79, of Charleston, SC, wife of George Anthony Monocrusos, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. The relatives and friends of George and Patricia Monocrusos are invited to attend her Funeral Service 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race Street, Charleston. A private interment will take place at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Patsy was born April 10, 1941 in Nichols, SC, daughter of the late Eris Hayes and Hoyt Phillip Hutchinson, Sr. She attended Limestone College and graduated from the Medical University of SC (MUSC) with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked for many years as a Medical Technologist at MUSC, Franklin C. Fetter Family Health Center, and as a supervisor of the lab with the Department of Chemistry at the College of Charleston, retiring in 1992. Patsy met her husband George while she was vacationing in the Bahamas on board the cruise ship 'SS Florida', where George worked as an Engineer. One year later they met again in Canada while Patsy was visiting the World Exposition in Montreal, 'Expo '67', and George was working as First Engineer on the cruise ship 'SS Floating Palace', which was docked in the Lawrence River to accommodate the Expo visitors. Patsy and George were engaged in Montreal, and a few months later they were married in New York City. They moved to Charleston to raise their family, where they have since lived, having a happy and blessed marriage of 53 years. Sometimes George was telling his wife about the good young happy days, saying, 'We met in the exotic Bahamas, we got engaged in the beautiful city of Montreal, we got married in the cosmopolitan city of New York (the city that never sleeps), and we settled in Charleston, America's most beautiful city. Our story doesn't get more colorful than that', which would always make her smile. Patsy thoroughly enjoyed her retirement years, especially traveling, shopping, and gardening. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren, Anthony and Nicholas. Her family will treasure her memory forever. Patsy is survived by her husband George; daughter Maria English (Tom); sister-in-law Leta Hutchinson; nephews Brent Hutchinson (Kathy) and Brice King; her two grandsons; one Brother-in-law, two Sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews in Greece. Memorials may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity Building Fund. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston