Patricia H. Troeder Obituary
Patricia H. Troeder Summerville - Patricia H. Troeder, 91, of Summerville, wife of the late Harold T. Troeder, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29493. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Patricia was born on November 8, 1928 in Morristown, NJ, daughter of the late Robert McLeod and Beatrice McSoley Hough. She attended Dover Business College in Dover, NJ. She enjoyed socializing, boating, and traveling to Rockport, Maine and Block Island. Survivors include: two sons: Mark Robert Troeder and wife, Sandra of Summerville and Harold "Kip" T. Troeder, Jr. and wife, Lisa of Budd Lake, NJ; three grandchildren: Amanda, Adam, and Abigail; and one great-grandson: Leon. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by: sons: William Andrew Troeder and Gregory Scott Troeder. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019
