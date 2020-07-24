1/1
Patricia Harvey Williamson
1958 - 2020
Patricia Harvey Williamson Hanahan - Patricia Harvey Williamson, 62, of Hanahan, wife of the late Russell Williamson, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral. A funeral service will begin at 12 o'clock. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave, Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted. Tricia was born on March 18, 1958 in Charleston, SC, daughter of M.D. Hanna of West Ashley and the late Nira Carter. She received her Associates Degree in Child Development and Psychology. She enjoyed arts and crafts, crocheting, and baking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include: three daughters: Kimberly Williamson of Hanahan, Tawnya Weatherford (Alan) of Hanahan, and Brandi Rabon (Jessie) of Hanahan; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, John, Kailyn, Reagan, Austin, Kaleb, and Jessie; and brother, James D. Harvey of Hanahan. In addition to her husband and mother, she was predeceased by two sisters: Kathy Gilmore and Debra Turner. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

July 25, 2020
Mrs Tricia you were my Grandmas child from another mother and we will miss you you may be gone but never forgotten love Tasha and the Anderson family
Natasha Adams
Friend
