Patricia Hayward Sullivan Mt. Pleasant - The family of Patty Sullivan wishes to invite her relatives and friends to attend her celebration of life service at Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1720 Carolina Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or the Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019