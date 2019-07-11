Patricia Hayward Sullivan (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Hayward Sullivan.
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmetto Presbyterian Church (USA)
1720 Carolina Park Blvd.
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Hayward Sullivan Mt. Pleasant - The family of Patty Sullivan wishes to invite her relatives and friends to attend her celebration of life service at Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1720 Carolina Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or the Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, CA 94301. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.