1/
Patricia Helen Arford
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Helen Arford Charleston - Patricia Helen Arford, Ph.D, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John William Enter, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Patricia was born May 27, 1944 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, daughter of the late Frank B. Arford and Evelyn Kasen Arford. She retired from the Medical University of South Carolina as an Associate Professor. She is survived by her husband, John William Enter of Charleston, SC; step-daughter, Ashlyn Enter Clary (Eric) of Stillwater, OK; step-granddaughter, Brianne Clary of Stillwater, OK; her brother, Frank Burton Arford (Joann) of Plainfield, IL and three nieces, Rachel Arford, Lisa Sandage and Kaitlin Arford. She was preceded in death by her sister, Wintie Arford and her brother, Michael Arford. Memorials may be made to Caris Health Care, 1064 Gardner Rd., Suite 313 Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved