Patricia Helen Arford Charleston - Patricia Helen Arford, Ph.D, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John William Enter, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Patricia was born May 27, 1944 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, daughter of the late Frank B. Arford and Evelyn Kasen Arford. She retired from the Medical University of South Carolina as an Associate Professor. She is survived by her husband, John William Enter of Charleston, SC; step-daughter, Ashlyn Enter Clary (Eric) of Stillwater, OK; step-granddaughter, Brianne Clary of Stillwater, OK; her brother, Frank Burton Arford (Joann) of Plainfield, IL and three nieces, Rachel Arford, Lisa Sandage and Kaitlin Arford. She was preceded in death by her sister, Wintie Arford and her brother, Michael Arford. Memorials may be made to Caris Health Care, 1064 Gardner Rd., Suite 313 Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
