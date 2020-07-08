Patricia (Pat) Holmes Spicer, M.S. Mt. Pleasant - Patricia Holmes Spicer, 76, of Mount Pleasant South Carolina, peacefully passed into eternal rest at home on Monday July 6th, 2020. A private (COVID-19, pandemic constrained) memorial service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, with burial following at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J.Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Pat was born June 14, 1944 in Philadelphia PA, daughter of Howard John Holmes and Louise Maddoch Holmes. Her early formative years were in Glenside PA. She attended Cheltenham HS, earned a B.S. with honors from Ursinus College and lettered in basketball, taught at Abington H.S. and after marrying taught at Butler H.S Augusta GA, where she introduced and outfitted young southern ladies to both field hockey and lacrosse, taught and administered the physical education program at newly formed East Cooper School, taught at Addlestone Hebrew Academy, earned an M.S. in Special Education from College of Charleston, and taught special needs children at multiple sites in Charleston County, S.C. Pat's warmth and sincere encouragement for all she met and taught was tragically cut short by cancer. Pat is survived by her husband of more than 52 years, Kenneth MacRae Spicer, M.D., Ph.D; son, Kevin Holmes Spicer M.D.; daughter Leigh MacRae Spicer Bernard M.D. and four grandchildren, Chasen Phipps Spicer, Porter MacRae Spicer, Lukas Parker Bernard, and London MacRae Bernard. Surviving extended family include her sister, Pamela Holmes Serra of Wyncote PA, and brother, H. John (Hank) Holmes III of Narbeth PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Patricia H. Spicer to the American Diabetes Association. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
