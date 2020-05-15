Patricia Hutto Melfi
Patricia Hutto Melfi Summerville - Patricia Hutto Melfi, 74, of Summerville, SC, loving wife of Anthony "Tony" Melfi, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home in the Parlor. Funeral Services will be private at a later date, with burial in Summerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name may be made to Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Pat was born August 27, 1945 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late Ben T. Hutto and Margaret Croft Hutto. She was a homemaker that excelled in bookkeeping, gardening, and cooking. In addition to her husband, Tony Melfi of Summerville, SC, Pat leaves behind two sons, David A. Melfi of Greenville, SC and Anthony T. Melfi, Jr. of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Charlie H. Hutto (Janise) of Summerville, SC and Roger D. Hutto (Judy) of Orange Park, FL; and three sisters, Harriet H. Brummett (Carl) of James Island, SC, Marion H. Nelson (Gary) of Staples, MN, Peggy Coffield of Summerville, SC. In addition to her parents, B.J. and Margaret Hutto, she is predeceased by a brother, Benny J. Hutto; and a sister, Betty H. Little. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
