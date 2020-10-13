Patricia Lacey Moncks Corner - Pat W. Lacey, 84, of Moncks Corner, SC passed away in her home October 8, 2020, after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband, John Lacey and family. Born in Lancaster SC in 1936, Pat is preceded in death by her parents Purgle Roy Walton and Julia Turner Walton, as well as her first husband Richard E. Cauthen. Pat graduated from Lancaster High School in 1954. After high school Pat was employed in Human Resources with Springs Industries in Lancaster, SC. Pat found the love of her life, John Lacey, and they were married in 1988 and relocated to Irmo, SC. John and Pat enjoyed boating and were members of the Lake Murray Power Squadron for many years. After moving to the Charleston area, Pat became employed by Charleston Allergy & Asthma Specialists where she eventually retired. Pat enjoyed her time with the Red Hat Society, becoming Queen of a Summerville, SC chapter named the 'Foxy Ladies'. The Matriarch of her family, Pat was instrumental in planning reunions for her beloved Walton family. She reveled in knowing, through her persistence and hard work, those reunions were attended and loved by all. Pat was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Pat was involved in the Baptist Church throughout her life. Prior to her death, she found her church family with the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek and remained devoted to her beloved Sunday School class. Pat is survived by her children; Carol Cauthen O'Quinn (Phil) of Ridgeville, SC, Richard E. Cauthen Jr. (Wes Kenney) of Charlotte, NC, Erin L. Lacey of Charlotte, NC and David R. Cauthen of Pleasant Hill, SC. Pat was affectionately known as 'Mama-Pat' to 9 grandchildren; Phillip O'Quinn (Erica) of Walterboro, SC, Rebekah Cauthen of Frankfurt, Germany, Abby O'Quinn Ross (Aaron) of Ridgeville, SC, Michelle Lacey of Charlotte, NC, Patrick Cauthen (Katie) of West Columbia, SC, Chandler Cauthen of Orlando, Florida, Caitlyn Cauthen, Camryn Cauthen and Ryder Cauthen of Pleasant Hill, SC; and 1 great- grandchild, Olivia Cauthen. Pat is also survived by younger sister Thelma Walton of Summerville, SC, and her younger brother Danny Walton (Hilda) of Goose Creek, SC. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 18th at 3:00pm in the McAlister-Smith Chapel located at 869 St. James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Pat's family will receive friends prior to the service at 2:00pm. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roper-St. Francis Hospice at 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 109B, Charleston, SC 29407 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Please visit our tribute page at www.mcalister-smith.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445, 843-553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston