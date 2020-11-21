Patricia Lynn Springer Charleston - Patricia Lynn Springer, 73, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Dr. Thomas D. Springer, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Lynn was born October 21, 1947 in Lebanon, Indiana, daughter of the late Leo and Marion Ray Ellison. She was a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at Indiana University School of Nursing, she met her husband, who was a medical student at Indiana University School of Medicine. Lynn is survived by her husband, Thomas, of 51 years; her twin sons: Todd Springer and wife, Tricia of East Granby, CT (granddaughters: Jenna and Sarah) and Troy Springer and wife, Cinzia of Glen Allen, VA (grandchildren: Lauren, Tyler, Emma and Lily); sister, Shelia Durfey and husband, Jim of Decatur, IL; and sister-in-law, Barbara Hoesman and husband, Bill of Frankenmuth, MI. Lynn and family settled in West Hartford, CT until a move to Charleston, SC in 2013. For five years, they lived in downtown Charleston, but in 2018, they moved to Bishop Gadsden Retirement Center. Lynn's death resulted from a spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage. She is now in the Lord's hands. Lynn was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Charleston, where she was Lector, communion assistant and co-chair of a Women's Bible study group. Lynn will be missed by many and remembered for her infectious smile, warm and caring personality, and her faith in Christ. Lynn never met a stranger and loved everyone, especially her family. A Service of Remembrance and praise is planned for the Spring. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or a charity of your choice
