Patricia M. Hall
1927 - 2020
Patricia M. Hall Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Patricia M. Hall are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on June 8th at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation in Patricia's memory to the American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. Memorial messages may be written to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.tributes.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stella Maris Catholic Church
JUN
8
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Dear Hall Family:

I was very sad to hear about the passing of your mother. She was always very kind and interesting to speak with. May God Bless you all.

Best

Ted Greer
Ted Greer
Friend
June 3, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 1, 2020
Dear Hall Family,
So sorry for your loss. Have many fond memories of Lobster dinners with Pat and John At the Half Way House.
Fondly,
Pat Brennan and Family
Pat Brennan
June 1, 2020
Dear Hall children, I am sorry for the loss of your mom. I have fond memories of talking with her in your kitchen in Shippan. She was always so nice to me and I will always remember her with such class and grace.
Amy O'Connor Berdusco
Family Friend
May 30, 2020
Dear Pat and the family,
Sorry to see that your mother has passed. She was a woman of exceptional wit and wisdom, all.of which was needed raising the lot of you.God give you peace and comfort for your loss.
Your "semi-cousin" John.
John Roman
May 30, 2020
Dear Hall Family. Please accept my condolences on the passing of your mother. I have many memories of all of you and of course your mother in the beach hat on her head book in her hand. Your Mother was a lovely lady and very kind to me. I still have the pin she gave me when I graduated from college! Those days on the beach are long gone but they remain fresh in my mind. God bless her and all of you.
Rosemarie Sibilio
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Hall Family - I am so sorry about the loss of your mother. She was such a great person. I have fond memories or running into her at ALC beach or walking around the neighborhood. She always had the time to chat. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Regards, Missy
Missy Greer Guastamachio
