Dear Hall Family. Please accept my condolences on the passing of your mother. I have many memories of all of you and of course your mother in the beach hat on her head book in her hand. Your Mother was a lovely lady and very kind to me. I still have the pin she gave me when I graduated from college! Those days on the beach are long gone but they remain fresh in my mind. God bless her and all of you.

Rosemarie Sibilio

Friend