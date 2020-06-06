Dear Hall Family:
I was very sad to hear about the passing of your mother. She was always very kind and interesting to speak with. May God Bless you all.
Best
Ted Greer
Patricia M. Hall Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Patricia M. Hall are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on June 8th at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation in Patricia's memory to the American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. Memorial messages may be written to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.tributes.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.