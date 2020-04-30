Patricia M. Rollins MONCKS CORNER - Rollins, Patricia M. - who resided in Moncks Corner, SC, gracefully passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020, at age 64 as she was surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 23, 1956, to Norman and Betty Shiver in Charleston, SC. She is survived by her husband Bufford W. Rollins, Jr. (Butch); her children, Wendy, Crystal, Annie, Jacob and Matthew; her brother, Norman; nineteen of her grandchildren, and nine of her great-grandchildren. At Patti's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. She is to be cremated at Simplicity cremation and burial services. She will be deeply missed by many and will always be loved and remembered by all! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.