Patricia M. Rollins
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Rollins MONCKS CORNER - Rollins, Patricia M. - who resided in Moncks Corner, SC, gracefully passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020, at age 64 as she was surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 23, 1956, to Norman and Betty Shiver in Charleston, SC. She is survived by her husband Bufford W. Rollins, Jr. (Butch); her children, Wendy, Crystal, Annie, Jacob and Matthew; her brother, Norman; nineteen of her grandchildren, and nine of her great-grandchildren. At Patti's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. She is to be cremated at Simplicity cremation and burial services. She will be deeply missed by many and will always be loved and remembered by all! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved