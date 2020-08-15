Patricia McGrew Peacock MT. PLEASANT - Patricia Lynn McGrew Peacock joined her husband, love of her life of 50 years, on August 6, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1950 in Charleston, SC and had just celebrated her 70th birthday with a special drive-by parade. Tricia is survived by her daughter Laura and son-in-law Sean; grandsons MacGregor "Gregor" and Brecken; sisters Marilyn and Kathy; sister-in-law Miriam (Max); brothers-in-law "Big Ray," Harold (Linda),; nephews Ray (Tania), Clint (Kara), niece Claire (Brian); favorite uncle (you know who you are); many cousins; a lot of friends; bonus daughter Fran; and one spoiled cat named Max! Patricia retired from CCSD after 30+ years. She spent most of those years at St. Andrews School of Math and Science as a Bookkeeper. She loved shopping, keeping her house and yard immaculate but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Her grandsons were truly her heart strings. Because we want to truly celebrate with everyone that she loved and we love, a celebration of life here on earth will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. She is already having her own ultimate celebration! We will keep everyone informed. If you'd like to make a donation in her honor please donate to any animal rescue, American Cancer Society
, or Roper Hospital, Charleston SC, 5th Floor Nurses Lounge. Ladies, Ovarian Cancer comes in like a whisper. Don't miss the subtle signs! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston