Patricia McNeilly Athens, GA - Patricia Ann McNeilly, 76, wife of the late Major Elmer Amos McNeilly, Jr., died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Jennings, FL, she was the daughter of the late MSGT Harold Schrader and Edris O'Quinn Schrader. Mrs. McNeilly worked as a relocation specialist for Prudential Real Estate, in Charleston, SC. She also worked at Emmanuel Episcopal Preschool in Athens, GA and as a house mother for Alpha Gamma Delta at the University of Georgia. She was a member of Athens First Christian Church. Having a lust for life, love and faith, Patricia "Pat" McNeilly was known by family and friends as military wife, widow, breast cancer survivor, beloved mother and the name for which she was most proud, Grammy. Survivors include three daughters: Heather McNeilly Grace of Athens, Leslie McNeilly of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, Meredith McNeilly Perry (Carey Perry) of Bixby, Oklahoma and four grandchildren: Morgan Grace, Reagan Grace, Hannah Perry and Dalton Perry. The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Watkinsville, GA. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11AM at Dorchester Memory Gardens, Summerville, SC. Donations may be made to . Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.



