Patricia O'Brien Fidone SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Patricia O'Brien Fidone passed away peacefully after a long and courageous struggle with a debilitating disease. She was one month shy of her 80th birthday. Pat was born and raised in her beloved city of Charleston, South Carolina, where she graduated from Bishop England High School and St. Francis Xavier School of Nursing, She became a Registered Nurse in 1960. She was first employed at the prestigious Clinical Center of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, and later at hospitals in Syracuse, NY, before coming to Utah. Pat was a nurse for 35 years at University Hospital, where she was one of a small group of RNs who staffed the fledgling Outpatient Surgery Unit, now a large medical facility. She traveled extensively with her husband to many countries around the world, but her favorite places remained Charleston, SC, where she loved to stroll on the glorious white sand beaches of Sullivan's Island, and Torrey, Utah, where she so much enjoyed hiking the red rock splendor of Capitol Reef NP. She walks with the angels now. The caption beneath her yearbook picture, "Dark hair, sparkling eyes, energy and mischief" described Pat perfectly. Her energy was a driving force in her family and friendships. Pat's passing leaves a terrible void in the lives of her family and friends. She will be sorely missed. Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, Sal Fidone; two sons, Keith Fidone (Alex) and Kristofer Fidone (Karey); and three grandsons, Dario Fidone, Diego Fidone and David Fidone, who affectionately called her "Honey". She is also survived by her sister, Mary Helen O'Brien Hollingsworth. Private funeral and crypt-side services will be held for the family at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, and a Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date. A tribute to Pat may be made with a contribution in her name to the . Visit our guestbook at



