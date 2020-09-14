Patricia P. Nance MT. PLEASANT - Patricia P. Nance, Beloved Mother and Grandmother, entered into eternal rest, September 5, 2020. She leaves behind sons, Jeffrey and Robert Nance, a daughter, Jennifer Millican, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Paul Nance and daughter, Debra Nance Bailey. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant on September 19, 2020 at 11am at 681 McCants Dr. Mrs. Nance loved spending time with her friends and family as well as her Sunday school group. She was a wonderful Mother and faithful servant of her Lord and Savior. She will be greatly missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
