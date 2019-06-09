|
Patricia Plymel Ladson- Patricia "Patty" Ann Plymel, 70, wife to David L. Plymel, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. The relatives and friends of Patricia Plymel are invited to attend a Gathering of Friends from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM, on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Oakbrook Chapel at Tri-County Cremation Center, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Patty was born on March 9, 1949, in Chicago, Il, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen Richidella. She was loved dearly by her husband and family and will be missed by many. Patty is survived by her husband of 15 years; siblings, Rayma Ness of Rockledge, FL, Karen Bryan of Rockledge, FL, Debbie Saunders of Middleton, WI, Nancy Smith of Greenville, GA, John Walterhouse of Guyton, GA, and Eddie Richidella of Guyton, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019