Patricia Richardson Scott James Island - Patricia Richardson Scott, 76, of James Island,SC, received her reward of Glory on Saturday, July 18, 2020. After dedicating many years to the City of Philadelphia, PA., she retired here as a social worker. She leaves to cherish her daughter, Patrice Scott (Reid); grandson, Sterling Jordan; her siblings, Douglas Richardson, George Richardson and Gertrude Richardson; uncle, Isaac Godfrey, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Annabelle Richardson; brother, Jesse Richardson Jr., and a devoted niece, Colesta Richardson Washington. A viewing will be held this evening at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM. A private celebration will be held to honor her life. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
