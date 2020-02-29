|
Patricia Rosier GOOSE CREEK - Patricia G. Rosier, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on February 24, 2020 at the age of 83. Born on August 30, 1936 in New Iberia, LA, Pat was the daughter of Walter and Bernice Guidry. She married the love of her life in 1954 and became a resident of Goose Creek, SC in 1960. She raised 3 children, then she and her husband spent many years traveling the United States and abroad. She was a devoted Catholic and a wonderful seamstress. She enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her lady friends and she loved working on puzzles. She also enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and took great pleasure in baking and making meals while listening to old records. Her greatest accomplishment in life and her biggest pride and joy was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be remembered for her generosity, loving spirit, and kindness to everyone. She had a smile that would light up a room and a heart so full of love. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Cindy Watson of Goose Creek and Diana Potts of Summerville, 7 grandchildren (Neil, Erin, Tiffany, Jason, Amber, Lauren, David), and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Rosier and her son, David A. Rosier. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation in Goose Creek, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home & Cremation, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020