Patricia S. Garrett CHARLESTON - Patricia S. Garrett, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Patsy was born October 24, 1929 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of Roy P. and Katherine Huntley Smith. She was a graduate of Brevard College, and while there, met her future husband who had just finished law school at nearby USC. A few years later they moved to Charleston where Patsy went on to become assistant to the editor at The Charleston Evening Post and later a local residential realtor. Pat was a longtime, active member of Second Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and held many leadership positions including Treasurer of the Women of the Church for 25 years and Wedding Director for nearly a decade, a position she truly loved and enjoyed. She also served as a member of the Grant Home Board and was honored with the Presbyterian Women's Life Membership award. Known around town for her class and style, Pat was the epitome of a true Southern lady. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Garrett, Sr., and son, Edward "Eddie" Lee Garret, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Gail Garrett, granddaughter, Abigail Lee "Abilee" Jones and her husband, Adam, grandson, Garrett John Gilman (USMC, Ret.) and his wife, Caitlin, and great-granddaughter, Charley Lee Gilman. Our precious "Nini", who was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, will be forever missed. An outdoor memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 11:00 a.m., at Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church Mission Fund or to Pet Helpers. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.com
