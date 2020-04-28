|
Patricia S. Rowe Williamsville, NY - Patricia S. (nee Sullivan) Rowe of Williamsville, NY, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 24, 2020; beloved wife of the late Robert, devoted mother of Mary (Ted) Carlson, Barbara Rowe (Peter Sowiski), David (Cheryl) Rowe, Paul (Patricia) Rowe, Kathleen (John) Malmborg, Stephen (Andrea) Rowe, Teresa (Tom) Blue, Frances (Randy) Santana, Irene (Michael) Walsh, Kevin (Michelle) Rowe, John (Linda) Rowe and the late James Rowe; cherished grandmother of thirty-eight grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Gerald and Amelia (nee Erickson) Sullivan; also survived by many relatives and friends. Patricia passed away from Covid-19-related complications. Patricia worked valiantly at managing a household of twelve children, and lived by her values of faith, education, and service. She was a registered nurse who worked at Bellevue Hospital in New York City during World War II, and continued her service with supporting immigrants and refugees through community organizations, as well as volunteering over decades at a local soup kitchen. Patricia loved to sew and was interested in patterns and fabrics, often making pieces for members of her large family. Originally from New England, she settled in Williamsville, and then moved her family to Charleston, SC, in the late 70's and embraced her new community in the South. She spent her last years at Beechwood Homes in Western New York. Wrote one Cambodian family member in tribute at her and Robert's 50th wedding anniversary: "My parents were young in America, which at that time was a large confusing place where not everyone was so accepting of people who looked and spoke different from themselves. But the Rowes were actively involved in helping immigrants like us, treating us like equals and guiding us so that we would not get lost in such a foreign country." A Private Mass of Christian Burial and the Rite of Committal will take place in Charleston, SC. Donations in memory of her work with refugees can be made to the International Institute of Buffalo, 864 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Attn: Lauren Maguire. Online donations can be made to iibuffalo.org/donate/. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020