Patricia Simmons Lindberg
1938 - 2020
Patricia Simmons Lindberg JAMES ISLAND - Patricia Ann Lindberg was born on March 11, 1938 in Downtown Charleston, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Grover Z. Simmons and Ada M. Simmons. The sixth of eleven children, she grew up in a loving, close knit family with five brothers and five sisters. As a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church, she cherished her church community and enjoyed attending church events with friends and loved ones. She met her husband, Thomas Lindberg, at the tender age of sixteen while he was in the Navy and stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Pat worked at Ward's Department Store, where Tom would visit her, and they would enjoy a cherry coca-cola together. They loved each other deeply and truly and were married on Pat's seventeenth birthday. They created a beautiful life together and had two sons, Thomas and Robbie, who were the light of their lives. She enjoyed being a homemaker and no holiday was complete without Pat's sweet potato casserole and deviled eggs. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren, whom she was so very proud of. She never forgot a birthday and always gave the most beautiful and meaningful cards. She gave her grandchildren unconditional love and will live on in their hearts forever. Pat created wonderful memories with her family that will forever be cherished. She will always be remembered for her selflessness, her devotion to her husband and family, and the love and compassion she bestowed upon every person she encountered. She was a true example of Christ's love and was often described as a true lady with a sweet soul and giving heart. She turned little moments into big moments by her genuine concern and humility. Pat truly was and will always be the light and strength of her family. Patricia Ann Lindberg entered into eternal rest at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. There will be a private family service on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00 where all will be welcome. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Thomas J. Lindberg, Sr. of James Island, SC; two sons, Thomas James Lindberg, Jr. USN ret. (Leslie) of Mount Vernon WA, Robert G. Lindberg (Sherrie) of James Island, SC; five grandchildren, Adam Lindberg, Ashley Lindberg, Lauren Lindberg, Jimmy Lindberg and Katie Lindberg Glover (Matt); her brother, Alvin Simmons of James Island, SC; two sisters, Janette Molizon of Fountain Inn, SC, Judy Powell (James) of Aiken, SC and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank, Hwy., Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
