Patricia Sue Quattlebaum CHARLESTON - Patricia Sue Quattlebaum, who was born in Charleston on February 8, 1940 to Margaret Hass Quattlebaum and Paul Quattlebaum, Jr., passed away at home September 29, 2020. Patty attended Charleston High School and Queens College in Charlotte. During her years in high school, she played the flute in the Charleston High band and in the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Patty married Christopher Fayer Sutphin (deceased), from New York, when he was stationed with the Navy in Charleston. Together they lived in Columbia, Darlington, Taiwan, Long Island, Seebrook Island, and, finally, back in Charleston. During their many years in Taiwan, where Chris was a vice president for General Instruments, they traveled extensively. They hosted many trade groups from South Carolina. As a life-long Episcopalian, Patty attended Grace Church Cathedral and Calvery Church. She was a huge Clemson fan and a Blue Dog Democrat. For many years, Patty raised cats and enjoyed showing them. Surviving Patty are her three children: Christopher Sutphin (Tracy) and their son, Elisabeth Jones (Stewart) their four daughters and two granddaughters, and Sara Sutphin. Sara has taken care of her mother in her final years. Also surviving are Patty's two sisters, Margaret Q. Hahn (Robert) and Laura Q. Cantrell, plus various nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be private. Arrqangements are being handled by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
