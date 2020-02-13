|
Patricia Swanson Moncks Corner - Pat Swanson was born Patricia Lee Modula on March 30, 1944 in Merced, California, and died January 19, 2020 in Moncks Corner, SC. She married USAF MSgt. Frederick E. Swanson on November 13, 1968 in Alburquerque, NM where their children were born. As a celebrated and talented artist, she dedicated her life to not only capturing the beauty of the world but also inspiring and teaching others to use their imagination to follow their own dreams and wishes. That is her legacy. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Taylor Olsen; Father, Lawrence Raymond Modula; and stepmother, Adell Hoff Modula. Pat is survived by her children, Shawn D. Modula of Missoula, MT, Adrienne C. Lytchfield of Moncks Corner, SC, and Arthur F. Swanson of Apex, NC; siblings, Jean Modula Riggs of Layton, UT and Lawrence R. Modula of Ogden, UT. A private water disposition will be held off the coast of Hunting Island on February 16, 2020. A celebration of life will be held by her family in South Carolina on February 22, 2020. Pat Swanson's family is asking those who wish to honor her memory to donate art supplies to any children's home, facility or charity that would encourage at-risk children and teens to find their creative self. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020