Patricia Warren Riser Concord, NC - Patricia Warren Riser, 73, of Concord, North Carolina, wife of George Pettis Riser, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 28, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Patricia was born October 2, 1946 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, daughter of the late Earl Holland Warren and Valerie Rourke Warren. She is survived by her husband, George Pettis Riser and daughter, Holly Jo Riser, both of Concord, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund, 208 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020