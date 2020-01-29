Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Riser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Warren Riser


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Warren Riser Obituary
Patricia Warren Riser Concord, NC - Patricia Warren Riser, 73, of Concord, North Carolina, wife of George Pettis Riser, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 28, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Patricia was born October 2, 1946 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, daughter of the late Earl Holland Warren and Valerie Rourke Warren. She is survived by her husband, George Pettis Riser and daughter, Holly Jo Riser, both of Concord, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund, 208 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -