J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Patricia Warren Riser


1946 - 2020
Patricia Warren Riser Obituary
Patricia Warren Riser Concord, NC - The family of Patricia Warren Riser will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund, 208 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
