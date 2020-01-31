|
|
Patricia Warren Riser Concord, NC - The family of Patricia Warren Riser will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund, 208 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020