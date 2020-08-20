Patricia Wenger Waring Charleston - The sweetest, kindest, and most loving woman died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease. Patricia Wenger Waring, "Pat", 73, of Saluda, NC, was born August 27, 1946 in Takoma Park, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Blanche and Otto Wenger and preceded in death by her husband James "Sonny" Waring in 2010. She was our amazing mom, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, neighbor and friend. Her kindness knew no bounds. Her sweet voice will be missed every single day by those who loved her. She never knew how beautiful, magical and talented she was. She had a deep love of the outdoors, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, her family farm in Elmira, NY, fall leaves, cotton candy skies, storms rolling in, a good snow, walks, hikes and horses. She was an avid Sunfish sailor in the Charleston Harbor during the 1970's and 80's. She was a lover of red wine and cheese, hot tea, a good dessert and books. She was a phenomenal decorator with incredible vision and flipped homes before flipping was popular. She chased her dreams and wasn't afraid to embrace a challenge. While raising two children, she returned to the University of South Carolina for her graduate degree, obtained her real estate license and later became certified as a master gardener. She created masterpieces of construction and landscaping through her love of renovating old homes. And, she was a fantastic artist painting local mountain scenes in vivid detail. Her love of animals was admired by all who knew her and led her to establish the Saluda Dog Society in 2011. The Society garnered widespread media coverage with the rescue of "Bridge Dog". That same year, the Society, with the help of the Saluda Community Land Trust and City Council, was instrumental in the creation of the Saluda Community Dog Park. The Society went on to rescue many cats and dogs in Saluda and the surrounding area. Pat championed the dreams of many, including her son, Hank Cheves, his wife, Sandra and their children, Middleton, Charles and Langdon; and her daughter, Christy Penders and her children, Emmy and Jack. Pat loved her sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Hugo Arizmendi, and the rest of her family beyond words. Alzheimer's may have stolen her mind, but will never steal her soul or our amazing memories of her life, love and kindness. We will honor Pat's request for a private family celebration of her life. She wanted her friends to remember her in their own way and in their own special places. Please join us in honoring her giving spirit by performing an act of kindness in her memory. She once told us, "If upon my passing you must cry for me, then cry tears of joy for the amazing life I led". Mom, we love you and will miss you more than you will ever know! Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
