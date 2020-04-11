|
Patricia Wyatt Marshall Charleston - Patricia Wyatt Marshall, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Samuel Radford Marshall entered into eternal rest Friday, April 10, 2020. A Private Crypt Side Service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3093 Ashley River Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Patricia was born July 12, 1933 in Madisonville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Francis Marvin Wyatt and Eliza Rachel Franklin. She was a loving, devoted mother. As a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, she enjoyed singing in the Choir and participating in the Hand Bell Choir for many years. Patricia was also a dedicated volunteer at Roper Hospital for a number of years. She is survived by her daughter, Pam LaBoone (Tony), four sons, David Marshall, Steven Marshall, John Marshall, Todd Marshall (Gini) all of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, LeAnn Teitsort, Todd Marshall, Jr., Kyle Marshall, Rachel LaBoone and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020