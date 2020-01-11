Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tanner Amenity Center
1600 Crossbill Trail
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Bennett Obituary
Patrick Bennett GOOSE CREEK - Patrick Bennett, 71, of Goose Creek, a Navy veteran and retired CNSYD boilermaker, died Wednesday Jan 8. Survived by his wife Jean. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. Join us at the Celebration of Life Sunday, Jan 19, from 3:00 to 6:00 at The Tanner Amenity Center, 1600 Crossbill Trail, Ibis Glade, Hanahan, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -