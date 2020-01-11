|
Patrick Bennett GOOSE CREEK - Patrick Bennett, 71, of Goose Creek, a Navy veteran and retired CNSYD boilermaker, died Wednesday Jan 8. Survived by his wife Jean. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. Join us at the Celebration of Life Sunday, Jan 19, from 3:00 to 6:00 at The Tanner Amenity Center, 1600 Crossbill Trail, Ibis Glade, Hanahan, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020