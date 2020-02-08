|
|
Patrick Joseph DeRobertis CHARLESTON - Patrick Joseph DeRobertis, 56, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on February 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born February 15, 1963 to the late Richard W. DeRobertis, Sr. and Patricia M. DeRobertis in Blue Island, IL. Patrick is survived by his spouse, life partner and love of 27 years, Allen Wutzdorff. He was predeceased by his father and brother, Michael (Barbara). He is survived by his mother Patricia, brothers Richard (Pam), Daniel (Diane), sisters Mary, Donna, Cheryl (Gabe) and Marlene (Randy). Patrick had a loving relationship with his numerous nieces and nephews and he will always be warmly remembered by them. He is also survived by his close personal friend Charles Proctor. Patrick was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in agriculture. His specialty was ornamental horticulture. Born with the proverbial green thumb, he was a genius when it came to all things that grow from the earth. He especially enjoyed volunteer work at Rosebank Farms on Johns Island. A pet owner for most of his life, he relished taking care of his dogs and cats, many of which were rescue animals. Private services will occur with family in the near future in Illinois. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020