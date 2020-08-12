Patsy Gosnell Porter MONCKS CORNER - Patsy Gosnell Porter, 85, of Moncks Corner left to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 10, 2020. Patsy was the daughter of Dock Houston and Louise Watkins Gosnell of Charleston, SC. She was born May 22, 1935 and was married to James Pete Porter for 64 years. She accompanied her husband to Air Force stations for 30 years before they settled in Moncks Corner. Patsy graduated from St. Andrews High School in 1954, attended college in Florida, Texas, and Hawaii. She worked as a secretary in Charleston and Columbia for several years prior to the births of her two daughters, then spent several years as a homemaker and student before returning to work. She worked as an administrative assistant in a bank headquarters in California; as a secretary in data automation in Alaska; at the Defense Investigative Service in Washington, DC; for a base commander at an Air Base in Germany; for a Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force in Washington, DC; as secretary to a Deputy General Counsel for the Air Force; and as a Management Assistant in the Media Division of the Air Force Public Affairs Office in Washington, DC. Following retirement as a Civil Servant, Patsy worked for, and retired from, the Berkeley County School District. She was also a volunteer for the Berkeley County Sheriff's office and Berkeley Citizens in Moncks Corner. Patsy is survived by her devoted husband, Pete, two wonderful and loving daughters, Tracey P. Moser (Stuart) and Laurie Marie Porter; two granddaughters, Gina N. Gibeaut (Shawn) and Cheryl Norton, and one great-grandson, Arcee Norton. Patsy is also survived by her brothers, Jerry (Nancy), Kenneth, and Douglas (Marie) Gosnell; a sister, Jane Moore (William) of Birmingham, AL, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, an older brother, James H. Gosnell (Patricia), and her twin sister Peggy G. Baker (Theron). In addition to family members mentioned, Patsy is survived by her twin sister's daughter, Jennifer B. LaFrance (Jeffrey), and son Dock Baker, who she was very close to and loved very much. She is survived also by the Higareda family of Hanahan, who she looked upon and loved as her grandchildren. Patsy was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church in Moncks Corner before joining the Lowcountry church Belonging to Christ in Goose Creek. She had a great affection for the members of both churches and loved the Lord with all her heart. Memorials can be made to the Lowcountry church Belonging to Christ, 100 Lumber Lane, Goose Creek, SC 29445. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry at 281 Treeland Dr., Ladson, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
