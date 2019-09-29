Patsy Hammock Kingsport, TN - Patsy L. Hammock, age 85 of Kingsport, died Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at her home. Born in 1934 in Greeneville, TN, Patsy was a graduate of Greeneville High School and the Greeneville School of Commerce. She moved to Kingsport to work at Tennessee Eastman Company where she met her husband, Thomas Hammock. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, the Kingsport Junior League, the Ridgefield's Garden Club, Ridgefield's Country Club, and the First Wednesday Bridge Club. Patsy was a talented bridge player, she loved to cook, play tennis and enjoyed arranging flowers. She was a many-time blue ribbon winner at the Ridgefield's Garden Club flower show tea and taught bridge lessons. She also worked for the local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for several years. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband Thomas V. Hammock; her parents, Scott E. Leonard Sr. and Sadie Leonard; sisters Ruth Roberts, Peggy Moore; brothers Scott Leonard Jr., Ray Leonard, Harry Leonard; and granddaughter, Kaylor Lindsey Reid. She is survived by three children, Peggy Reid and husband, Roger of Atlanta, GA, Kathy Phlegar and husband, Sam of Charleston, SC, and Thomas Hammock Jr. and wife, Lumie of Virginia Beach, VA; and her eight grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5th at 9:30am at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 10:30a.m. with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye and Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the Hammock family. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to send condolences online. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019