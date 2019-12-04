Home

Services
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Luke AME Church
78 Gordon St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Patsy Johnson Obituary
Patsy Johnson N. CHARLESTON - The family of Mrs. Patsy Simpson Johnson announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 11:00AM at Greater St. Luke AME Church 78 Gordon St. Charleston, SC. Interment: St. Peter's Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son, Mr. Reginald Johnson and her brother, Mr. Carl Simpson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Patsy is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
