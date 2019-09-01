Patty Bingham Murray N. CHARLESTON - Patty Bingham Murray, 87, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Donald F. Murray entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., North Area Chapel, 2119 Dorchester Road from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Stuhr's North Area Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. Patty was born April 30, 1932 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Eugene Bingham and Mabel Benton Bingham. She was employed for many years by Raybestos Manhattan and retired from Charleston Public Works. Patty was an active member of Wando Woods Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Hamrick (Joe) of North Charleston, SC; sister, Gloria Jean Bingham Smith of Vancouver, WA; three grandchildren, Michelle Hamrick Burke, Joseph "Joey" Hamrick, Christopher Murray, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased in death by a daughter Cynthia Faye Murray. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 2, 2019