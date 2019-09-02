Patty Bingham Murray (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Donna, I am so sorry to hear of your beloved Mom's passing...."
    - Sandie Gooding
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-747-4213
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
Interment
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Obituary
Patty Bingham Murray N. CHARLESTON - The family of Patty Bingham Murray will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., North Area Chapel, 2119 Dorchester Road, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Stuhr's North Area Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, in Carolina Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details
