Patty Bingham Murray N. CHARLESTON - The family of Patty Bingham Murray will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., North Area Chapel, 2119 Dorchester Road, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Stuhr's North Area Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, in Carolina Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 3, 2019