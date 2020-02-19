|
Patty Burgess Meeks Meggett, SC - Patty Burgess Meeks, 84, of Meggett, South Carolina, widow of William Donald "Don" Meeks, Sr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 16, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 5412 Highway 165 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard. Patty was born November 8, 1935 in Kingstree, South Carolina, daughter of the late Joseph Burgess and Selma Smith Burgess. When her children were young, Patty dedicated herself to being a stay at home mom and providing them with memories they continue to pass on to her grandchildren. Once her children became school aged, her passion for education took root and she utilized her degree in education from Winthrop University and became a career educator for Charleston County at Middleton High School teaching biology. Upon retiring, she dedicated her time to caring for her late husband, traveling, entertaining her grandchildren, and community outreach. Patty's dedication to serving the surrounding community, and being a founding member of Helping Hands at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, was one of her biggest passions. Wednesdays were days she looked forward to every week, as this was the day she joined other members of Helping Hands and sewed items needed in her community. She is survived by her two sons, William "Bill" Donald Meeks, Jr. (Emily) of Yonges Island, SC and John Joseph "Jack" Meeks (Kelly) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Donna Jane Meeks Stallsmith (Chuck) of Yonges Island, SC; brother, Jimmy Burgess (Laura) of Kingstree, SC; five grandchildren, William Donald Meeks, III, Charles Joseph Meeks, Dawson Abner Meeks, Merritt Elizabeth Meeks and Grady Joshua Meeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401, American Red Cross Carolina Low Country Chapter, 2424 City Hall Lane Suite #A, Charleston, SC, 29406 and/or Meals On Wheels, 316 W. Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC, 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020