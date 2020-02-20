|
Patty Burgess Meeks Meggett, SC - The family of Patty Burgess Meeks will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 5412 Highway 165 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401, American Red Cross Carolina Low Country Chapter, 2424 City Hall Lane Suite #A, Charleston, SC, 29406, and/or Meals On Wheels, 316 W. Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC, 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020