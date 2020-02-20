Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
5412 Highway 165
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
5412 Highway 165
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard
View Map
Patty Burgess Meeks

Patty Burgess Meeks Obituary
Patty Burgess Meeks Meggett, SC - The family of Patty Burgess Meeks will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 5412 Highway 165 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401, American Red Cross Carolina Low Country Chapter, 2424 City Hall Lane Suite #A, Charleston, SC, 29406, and/or Meals On Wheels, 316 W. Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
