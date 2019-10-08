|
Paul Aimar Charleston - Paul Elmore Aimar, 56, of James Island, husband of Candace Churchill Aimar, entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Paul E. Aimar are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday October 11, 2019, at Nativity Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Paul was born May 10, 1963, in Charleston, SC. a son of George W. Aimar, Jr. and Eleanor V. Aimar and graduated from Fort Johnson High School in 1982. Paul was a devoted, loving, husband and father. He was a member of Nativity Catholic Church. Paul loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid offshore fisherman who shared the love of the ocean with his two daughters. Paul loved a good party, a great boat ride and was always there to help a friend. Paul was the owner of Aimar Welding and Fabrication until 2011. He continued his career as a supervisor at Sea Fox Boats. Between his expertise in welding, his unique mind that could solve just about anything and his one of a kind heart; there wasn't a problem that Paul couldn't fix. He was known as "THE MAN." Paul is survived by his wife, Candace Churchill Aimar and their two daughters, Katie and Sydney, all of James Island; two brothers, George W."Buddy" Aimar III (Cherie) and Charles B. Aimar, Sr. (Mary Anne) as well as four nieces and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or The Capital Campaign for the Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019