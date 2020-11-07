Condolences and sympathy to the Underwood family. Paul was a gifted teacher and mentor while I was a medical student at MUSC and even more revered as as teacher, humanitarian, and role model during and after my residency in OB-GYN thee. He had the rare gift of approaching patient care with skill, knowledge, compassion, and common sense. He communicated with his patients in a manner I wished I could live up to. I can without hesitation state that he was the best teacher I ever had as well as being one of the most skilled surgeons anywhere. Whenever I hear "Jingle Bells", I smile, remembering his rendition of that song during delicate and sometimes tricky dissections. He is sorely missed.

Floyd Putney

Friend