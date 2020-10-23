Paul Crispell Richter III SUMMERVILLE - Paul Crispell Richter III, 89, of Summerville SC, passed away October 15th 2020 at his home. Paul is survived by his wife, Clara Onken Richter of 66 years, and their daughter, Rhonda. Paul was the second child born to Paul Richter, Jr. and Fallie Lee, and is survived by his oldest sister, Margaret Bryant, younger sister, Jessie Thomasson and younger brother, Richard(Alice)Richter. Paul was born in Baltimore, MD, April 19, 1931. He graduated from North Augusta High School in 1949 as valedictorian. Paul was trained by his father as a carpenter and went on to become a general building contractor continuing all his life until 2015 at the age of 84. He had a lifelong love of cars, gardening and music, taking guitar lessons at 85. His first and foremost love was his dedication to Jehovah God at the age of 11 in 1943, serving him until his death. Paul's second love was for his family. He married in 1954 to Clara Onken. They had 2 daughters, Rhonda and Robin. He is survived by his 7 grandchildren:Daniel(Raquel) Blasingame, Michael (Ashley) Blasingame, Jared Smith, Adam (Clarisse) Smith, Barak (Claudine) Smith, Zeph (Ashley) Smith, and Laura (Davie) Swails. Great-grandchildren: Callie, Jude, Sawyer, Etienne, Jessup, Sienna, Emerson, Matisse, Kaylin, and Ford. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Robin. A memorial will be held via video conferencing on October 31st. Please contact a family member if you wish to attend. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston