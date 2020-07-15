Paul DeLoach, Sr. Estill, SC - Paul Daniel DeLoach, Sr., 64, of Estill, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 14 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 20, 1956 to the late C.J. and Betty DeLoach, Paul was reared in Columbia and later moved to Estill, where he graduated from Estill High School. Paul grew up in his family-owned grocery business, which he expanded and continued to operate with the help of his daughters, Charlie and Jordan, until his death. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, a passion that he shared with his son, Paul Daniel. An ordained minister, Paul had a vast knowledge of the Bible and a great love of the Lord that he graciously shared with others. Paul is survived by his wife, Cathy Wall DeLoach; his children, Charlotte Jean DeLoach, Jordan DeLoach Long, and Paul Daniel DeLoach, Jr.; his sisters, Elaine DeLoach DuBois and her husband Frank, and Ellen DeLoach Long and her husband Clayton; and grandsons, Charles Michael Long III, Richard Lucas Long, and Julius Wyman Albridge. He was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy Capers DeLoach and Mark Anthony DeLoach. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the Live Oak Cemetery in Varnville, South Carolina directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, Office of Development, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
