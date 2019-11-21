|
|
Paul Edward Lewis, Jr. SAN ANTONIO, TX - Paul Edward Lewis, Jr. passed away at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Known to everyone as Eddie, he was born August 29, 1951 in Charleston, SC. He was a proud graduate of Clemson University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1973. While attending college, he also joined the U.S. Army, serving as an officer. Eddie had a 30-year career with Fluor, holding various positions including President of Chemicals and Life Sciences and later as President of Global Sales and Account Management. Eddie went on to join Bechtel's Oil, Gas and Chemicals Global Business Unit, serving as Principal Vice President for 10 years. Eddie also held senior positions with Kentz, KBR and Maire Tecnimont. Eddie traveled all over the world throughout his career, making many, many friends along the way. He was an avid golfer and loved fishing, both of which he won many awards. Eddie especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, traveling together, going to the theatre, visiting museums and churches and simply cooking for her. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Paul and his brother, Greg. Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Lana, whom he adored, his mother, Barbara, two children, Paul Lewis, III and Elizabeth (Clint) LaFont, brothers, Jeff (Shelley) and Mark (Olivia), brother-in-law, Joe (Connie) Kelley and sister-in-law, Lisa (Roger) Ostrander and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. ROSARY, MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2019 7:00 P.M., PORTER LORING MORTUARY, NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604, EAST SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS. MASS, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2019, 10:00 A.M., ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8500 CROSS MOUNTAIN TRAIL, SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS. Interment will follow in Denton Creek Cemetery in Gonzales, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Archdioceses of San Antonio, 202 W French Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY, NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604, EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
