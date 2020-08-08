1/
Paul Ehler
Paul Ehler Harleyville, SC - Paul Ehler, 89, widower of Diann Maxine Roberts Ehler, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Dorchester Cemetery with Pastor Greg Butler officiating. Paul was born on September 29, 1930 in Marland, OK, a son of the late Vivien Monroe and Eula May Dixon Ehler. He was retired from the Army and received the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star while serving. He served in General MacAthur's Honor Guard and Civil Service NISE EAST. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Diann, a son, Jimmie David Ehler and brothers, Jack Ehler, Jimmie Ehler and Roy Ehler. Surviving are three daughters, Paula (Jerry) Loftis, Susan Creech, and Pamela Sweatman; grandchildren, Brande Oakley, Justin (Abre) Loftis, Lenwood Sweatman, Kristin (Eddie) Kizer, BJ (Hope) Creech, LaTroy Sweatman, Lance Kennerly and Jeri Oakley; great-grandchildren, Kaytlyn Sweatman, Roree Loftis, Chloe Creech, Tripp Creech, Takobe Sweatman, Parker Kizer, Paeten Loftis, Jase Loftis, Mason Kizer, Ivy Nance, Kuechly Loftis, Faith Hicks and Tanner Monaghan. Bryant Funeral Home of St. George will be in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-3325
