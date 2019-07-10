Paul G. Byers GOOSE CREEK - Paul Byers, 71, went home to be with his Heavanly Father on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Alan, and sister Diane Byers. Memorial services are Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 at Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church, Hanahan, SC. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be sent to Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church or the SPCA. Arrangements by Simplicity. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019